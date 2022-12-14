DIY easy to build Open Source Cartridge Reader

If you would like to build your very own open source cartridge reader you might be interested in a project created by a community of retro gamers to create an easy to build and easy to modify cartridge dumper. The cartridge reader can be used to access a wide variety of different cartridges including NES, Famicom and Family Basic cartridges and supports Mapper 30/NESmaker and flashes INL NM30 boards. For a full list of all supported cartridges jump over to the GitHub project page.

Features of the Open Source Cartridge Reader include a completely stand-alone solution that does not require a computer to operate. Unless you want to update the firmware. The system is easy to modify thanks to its open source code, enabling you to write your own extensions and easily share them with others if desired. The portable system features a rechargeable battery and can be powered from an external power bank if desired and features a modular design using off-the-shelf components.

Open Source Cartridge Reader

“On the side there are two switches. One turns the OSCR On and OFF and the other selects between 5V or 3.3V. Both the Arduino Mega and the game cartridge will be run at that voltage to ensure proper voltage levels at all times. At the front there is a status LED that blinks during longer operations to signal that the Cart Reader is still doing something.”

“The image LCD screen displays all the menus and cartridge infos, the image rotary encoder can be turned left/right and pressed to make and confirm a selection, the image reset button restarts the Cart Reader and the image SD slot supports FAT, FAT32 and exFAT SD cards. You need to copy the files found in the SD directory of the current release to the root of the SD card.”

Source : Adafruit : GitHub : Twitter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals