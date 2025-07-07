Carbon-Neutral Thrills: Alpine A290 Rallye Joins Customer Racing

The Alpine A290 Rallye is setting a new standard in the world of motorsport as the first-ever electric rally car from the renowned French manufacturer, Alpine. This groundbreaking vehicle, designed specifically for customer racing, seamlessly combines innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology with Alpine’s rich motorsport heritage. Boasting a powerful 220 hp engine, an advanced suspension system, and FIA-compliant safety features, the A290 Rallye is poised to transform rally racing for a new generation of drivers.

The introduction of electric rally cars like the A290 Rallye is not solely about promoting sustainability; these vehicles also deliver exceptional performance, reduced environmental impact, and an exhilarating driving experience. By fully embracing EV technology, Alpine is paving the way for a carbon-neutral future in motorsport while maintaining the heart-pounding excitement that rally enthusiasts have come to love. This shift towards electric power represents a significant milestone in the evolution of rally racing, as it demonstrates that high-performance competition and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpine A290 Rallye is competitively priced at €59,990 (excluding VAT) for a fully assembled and painted car, making it an attractive option for both experienced rally drivers and newcomers eager to enter the world of electric motorsport. The A290 Rallye will be available to a select group of competitors, with its inaugural single-rally challenge scheduled to take place in France before the end of 2025. Furthermore, the car is set to make its dynamic debut at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed and will also participate in the challenging Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine later in the year, showcasing its capabilities on both the track and in real-world rally conditions.

Technical Excellence Meets Racing Heritage

The A290 Rallye is built upon the solid foundation of the standard A290’s chassis, which has been carefully adapted to meet the demands of competitive rally racing. The car features a welded roll cage for enhanced structural integrity, Sabelt bucket seats for optimal driver support and safety, and a ZF limited-slip differential for improved traction and handling. The braking system is equally impressive, with 6-piston monoblock callipers and 350mm discs at the front, complemented by single-piston callipers and 280mm discs at the rear. This advanced braking setup ensures precise control and exceptional stopping power, even during the most intense high-speed maneuvers.

Innovative Features for a Unique Experience

One of the most striking features of the A290 Rallye is its innovative sound system, which emits a distinctive sound that correlates with the vehicle’s speed and throttle position. This unique auditory experience not only enhances the driving experience for the pilot but also adds an extra layer of excitement for spectators, creating a more immersive and engaging atmosphere at rally events. The car is also equipped with state-of-the-art ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers, which provide exceptional handling and stability on a variety of surfaces, and Michelin Pilot Sport A tyres, which offer superior grip and durability in demanding rally conditions.

Specifications

Engine: 220 hp, 300 Nm torque

220 hp, 300 Nm torque Transmission: Front-wheel drive with ZF limited-slip differential

Front-wheel drive with ZF limited-slip differential Braking System: Front: 6-piston monoblock callipers, 350mm discs Rear: Single-piston callipers, 280mm discs Race-type ABS control and hydraulic handbrake

Suspension: ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers

ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers Wheels: 8′ x 18′ EVO Corse wheels

8′ x 18′ EVO Corse wheels Tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport A

Michelin Pilot Sport A Safety Features: Welded roll cage, Sabelt bucket seats (FIA-compliant)

Welded roll cage, Sabelt bucket seats (FIA-compliant) Sound System: Speed and throttle-correlated sound emission

Speed and throttle-correlated sound emission Price: €59,990 (excluding VAT)

