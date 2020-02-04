Zerpico wood and carbon fiber sunglasses

If you are in the market for a new pair of sunglasses you may be interested in the range of wooden and carbon fibre sunglasses by Zerpico. Designed in Sweden and available to ship worldwide the range of sunglasses includes classic styling and a range of lenses to suit your specific needs, tastes and style.

“We present Fibrous, our carbon fiber glasses, that will rock any occasion. We had a mission to make a pair of carbon fiber glasses that both had quality, great design and a great price. And here they are. Made to stand out, as well as being highly durable and lightweight, these are the glasses that will endure any adventure you bring them along to.”

“We use five barrel hinges for the temples with a screw so you can tighten them whenever you want. They are also adaptable over the nose so they will fit everyone out there. The design is classic wayfarer and because its carbon fiber, the arms are very flexible and will fit any size. Carbon fiber is not only flexible, but also highly durable and will not break if you drop them.

We love carbon fiber for many reasons but carbon fiber have many advantages including high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion. These properties make carbon fiber very popular in aerospace, civil engineering, military, and motorsports, along with other competition sports.”

“We are always improving and evolving our products and this is the forth version of our Fibrous and we are 99% super happy with it. Our customers love them and if you got any questions don’t hesitate to contact us.

Our Fibrous glasses comes with a foldable PU leather box thats perfect to store your glasses in and also folds down so you can store it almost anywhere, microfiber pouch and a polishing cloth of the highest quality.”

Specifications of the carbon fibre sunglasses :

– Weigh only 21 grams.

– Five barrel hinges.

– Flexible and durable.

– For prescription

– Measurements L: 152 mm, W: 147 mm, H: 48 mm

Source : Zerpico

