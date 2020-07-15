Superstrata custom 3D-printed carbon fiber e-bike, laser fabricated and hand finished

The Superstrata electric bike is like no other and features a custom 3D printed unibody carbon fibre composite design, providing the perfect ergonomic fit for each rider. Launched via Indiegogo the Superstrata e-bike has already raised over $1.4 million thanks to over 1,000 backers and is now available at a 55% discount.

“The Superstrata is constructed using thermoplastic carbon fiber composites, a material that results in unprecedented impact resistance – and renders yesterday’s thermoset carbon fiber composite bikes obsolete.”

Early bird pledges are available from $1,799 offering you your very own custom-built electric bike with delivery expected to take place before the end of the year. The Superstrata bike is the world’s first true unibody completely custom fit 3D printed bicycle, using continuous carbon fibre composite, say its creators. Check out the video below to learn more about its design and construction.

“For 228 years, bicycles have been constrained by trade-offs: strength and weight, versatility and proficiency, quality and price. Offering versatility from pavement to pathway, the Superstrata is your ticket to the open road (and the closed ones too). Each frame is individually crafted according to 18 precise measurements, ensuring a custom fit for riders from 4’7” to 7’4” (or in Metric that’d be from 1m40 to 2m20+). Unibody means unibody. Superstrata frames are fabricated using continuous carbon fiber technology and nothing else, resulting in a frame up to 61x the strength-to-weight ratio of steel. Revive your ride, lighten your load. Carbon fiber wheels 3D-printed to fit your carbon fiber bike.”

Source : Indiegogo

