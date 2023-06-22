Tesla Sub Trunk car portable freezer

Tesla owners looking to keep their provisions cool as they explore the outdoors or take road trips. Might be interested in the world’s first portable freezer specifically designed for the Tesla in the form of the aptly named Tesla Sub Trunk freezer. The portable freezer has been specifically designed for the Tesla Model Y, 3 and X. Offering a capacity of up to 36 litres and a temperature range from -4°F to 50°F depending on your needs.

“Introducing the ACOPower TesFridge – the world’s first portable freezer specifically designed to fit into the sub trunks of Tesla Model Y, Model 3 and Model X. Its customized design ensures a perfect fit, enhancing your Tesla experience by providing efficient cooling and storage on the go. Thanks to the sheer design to fit the Tesla sub trunk perfectly. Providing you with the most efficient use of space in your Tesla sub trunk.”

Early bird incentives are now available for the innovative Tesla project from roughly $299 or £235 (depending on current exchange rates).

Tesla trunk freezer

“Offering 20L, 35L and 36L capacities for Model 3, Model Y and Model X, it provides practical storage and efficient cooling, making it an ideal option for all your needs. TesFridge offers practical storage without the need for ice, providing 20L & 35L & 36L capacities for Model 3 & Model Y & Model X. Say goodbye to wasted space and hello to efficient cooling. Equipped with a high-quality cooling compressor, it only takes 30mins for food and drinks to cool down from 50°F (10°C) to -4°F (-20°C).”

Assuming that the Tesla Sub Trunk funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Tesla Sub Trunk trunk car Tesla freezer project inspect the promotional video below.

“TesFridge can provide better insulation with a 45mm thick layer. It is 50% thicker than consumer-level fridges in the market. You can enjoy chilled drinks and fresh food without worrying about them losing their taste and quality due to prolonged exposure to heat. Plus, with such a fast cooling time, you won’t have to wait long before indulging in your favorite treats.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the trunk car Tesla freezer, jump over to the official Tesla Sub Trunk crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



