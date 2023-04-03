Owners of Nestlé Nespresso coffee machines might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launched by Tampit based in Stuttgart Germany. Offering a sustainable all-in-one solution for Nespresso machines that uses seven reusable coffee capsules. On average, an adult drinks 3.5 cups of coffee per day, one disposable coffee capsule costs 35 cents and the price for a kilogram of good ground coffee is roughly €16. To refill one reusable coffee capsule you need 4-5 grams of ground coffee.

Using these figures it will only cost roughly €89 per year to use the Tampit Nespresso style capsule barista kit. Compared to €447 purchasing conventional disposable coffee capsules. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $145 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With the small and handy multi tamper you can easily and quickly fill seven barista capsules at the same time. This saves your valuable time. Now the only question that remains is: how do you prefer to spend your additional leisure time? The double lid, specially developed for our barista capsule, ensures that the ground coffee remains inside the cap5ule and does not get into your cup. You can clip the two lids together with one click and also clip them apart in the same way.”

“The portioning spoon helps you to fill the right amount of ground coffee into your barista capsules. It is quite convenient to turn with two fingers and, with its adapted opening, it is a perfect filling aid that keeps everything clean. You only need one fingertip to smoothly empty the brewed barista capsule. Simply clean it under running water or in your dishwasher. Cleaning can be so easy.”

Capsule barista kit

Assuming that the Tampit funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Tampit Nespresso style capsule barista kit project check out the promotional video below.

“All our products are sustainable – from the materials to the production and shipping. So, with every single coffee cup you‘re not only doing something good for you, but also for the environment. You avoid a huge amount of disposable waste and even support squirrels through our walnut tree initiative.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nespresso style capsule barista kit, jump over to the official Tampit crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





