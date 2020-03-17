Capcom Home Arcade drops to lowest price yet



If you are looking for something to keep yourself entertained over the next couple of months then you might be interested to know that the Capcom Home Arcade has dropped in price to its lowest yet just £170 or just over $200. Check out the review by Digital Foundrys John Linneman below to learn more.

“Featuring a pair of competition class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons for the finest precision, response times and durability. The 16 pre-installed games are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs with emulation provided by CPS emulation developer Barry Harris, delivering an authentic & accurate arcade experience exclusively for the Capcom Home Arcade.”

Games included in the Capcom Home Arcade console include :

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs. Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Eco Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Gigawing

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Source : Eurogamer

