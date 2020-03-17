Capcom Home Arcade drops to lowest price yet

If you are looking for something to keep yourself entertained over the next couple of months then you might be interested to know that the Capcom Home Arcade has dropped in price to its lowest yet just £170 or just over $200. Check out the review by Digital Foundrys John Linneman below to learn more.
“Featuring a pair of competition class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons for the finest precision, response times and durability. The 16 pre-installed games are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs with emulation provided by CPS emulation developer Barry Harris, delivering an authentic & accurate arcade experience exclusively for the Capcom Home Arcade.”
Games included in the Capcom Home Arcade console include :
1944: The Loop Master
Alien vs. Predator
Armored Warriors
Capcom Sports Club
Captain Commando
Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
Eco Fighters
Final Fight
Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
Gigawing
Mega Man: The Power Battle
Progear
Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting
Strider
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
Source : Eurogamer