Can This Nvidia Laptop Crush Apple’s M4 Max MacBook Pro?



In the competitive landscape of high-performance laptops, two devices stand out for their impressive capabilities: the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio A1 and the Apple MacBook Pro equipped with the innovative M4 Max chip. Each laptop brings a unique set of advantages to the table, making the choice between them largely dependent on your specific requirements and priorities. The video below from Matt Talks Tech delves into the key aspects of these machines, including their specifications, performance benchmarks, gaming capabilities, and thermal and battery efficiency, to help you make an informed decision.

Specifications Overview

The MSI Stealth 18 is powered by an Intel i9 Ultra 185H processor, coupled with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, providing ample processing power and graphics capabilities. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and offers the flexibility of upgradeable storage, allowing you to expand as your needs grow. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro features Apple’s proprietary M4 Max chip, which integrates 40 GPU cores and a 20-core CPU, along with an impressive 128GB of RAM. However, it’s important to note that the storage on the MacBook Pro is fixed and cannot be upgraded post-purchase.

MSI Stealth 18: Intel i9 Ultra 185H processor, RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB RAM, upgradeable storage

MacBook Pro: M4 Max chip with 40 GPU cores and 20-core CPU, 128GB RAM, fixed storage

Performance Insights

To gauge the performance of these laptops, various benchmarks and tests were conducted. In terms of SSD read/write speeds, the MSI Stealth 18 demonstrated superior read speeds, while the MacBook Pro took the lead in write speeds. When it comes to CPU performance, the MacBook Pro consistently outperformed the MSI Stealth 18 in both Geekbench and Cinebench tests, showcasing the power of the M4 Max chip. However, the RTX 4090 GPU in the MSI Stealth 18 truly shines in graphics-intensive tasks. It achieved impressive results in the Geekbench OpenCL tests, surpassing the MacBook Pro. The RTX 4090 also delivered competitive performance in Cinebench and 3D Mark benchmarks, highlighting its capabilities in rendering and gaming scenarios.

Gaming Capabilities

For gaming enthusiasts, the choice between these laptops becomes even more intriguing. The RTX 4090 in the MSI Stealth 18 consistently delivered higher frame rates (FPS) in popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 compared to the MacBook Pro. However, it’s worth noting that despite the lack of extensive optimization for gaming on the MacBook Pro, it still managed to provide a satisfactory gaming experience. Interestingly, in the MacOS version of Rise of the Tomb Raider, the MacBook Pro actually surpassed the performance of the RTX 4090, showcasing the potential of Apple’s hardware and software integration. As more games are optimized for the M4 Max chip, the gaming capabilities of the MacBook Pro are expected to further improve.

Thermal and Battery Efficiency

When it comes to sustained performance, thermal efficiency plays a crucial role. During extended usage, the MSI Stealth 18 demonstrated better thermal management, running at lower temperatures compared to the MacBook Pro. However, this comes at the cost of louder fan noise, which may be a consideration for users who prioritize a quiet working environment. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, tends to reach higher temperatures under heavy load but maintains a quieter operation. Battery life is another essential factor, especially for users who value portability. While specific battery life measurements were not provided, it is generally expected that the MacBook Pro will offer longer battery life compared to the MSI Stealth 18. Apple’s optimization of hardware and software, along with the efficiency of the M4 Max chip, contributes to its superior battery performance.

MSI Stealth 18: Runs cooler but with louder fans

MacBook Pro: Reaches higher temperatures but maintains quieter operation, expected to have longer battery life

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the choice between the MSI Stealth 18 AI Studio A1 and the Apple MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip depends on your specific needs and priorities. If gaming performance and upgradeability are your primary concerns, the MSI Stealth 18 with its powerful RTX 4090 GPU and expandable storage may be the better choice. On the other hand, if you prioritize overall performance, efficiency, and the potential for optimized gaming experiences in the future, the MacBook Pro with its M4 Max chip is a compelling option. Consider your primary use case—whether it’s creative tasks, gaming, or a combination of both—and evaluate your budget to determine which device aligns best with your requirements. Both laptops offer exceptional performance in their respective domains, and the final decision comes down to your individual preferences and the ecosystem you are most comfortable with.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



