Patriot Memory’s VP4000 Mini M.2 2230 SSD gaming storage

Patriot Memory’s Viper Gaming division has just introduced the VP4000 Mini M.2 2230 SSD, and it’s a little beast when it comes to speed and storage. This isn’t just any SSD; it’s Patriot’s first step into the world of the M.2 2230 form factor, and it’s making quite the entrance. Picture yourself moving files or starting up games at warp speed—this SSD boasts sequential read and write speeds that hit up to 5,000 MB/s and 3,500 MB/s. That’s the kind of pace that keeps up with your quick reflexes and creative flow.

Now, let’s talk about space. You’ve got a ton of games and projects, right? With the VP4000, you won’t have to play favorites or decide which ones to delete just to make room for others. This SSD comes with up to 2 TB of storage, so you can keep all your important stuff right where you need it.

VP4000 Mini M.2 2230 SSD gaming storage

Compatibility is key with any tech upgrade, and the VP4000 has got you covered. It’s a perfect fit for a bunch of devices, from handheld gaming consoles like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck to compact PCs, laptops, and even tablets like the Microsoft Surface. Thanks to its next-gen M.2 interface, you’ll be able to boost your device’s performance without a hitch.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably dealt with your device getting a little too hot when you’re in the middle of something important. The VP4000 tackles that head-on with an ultra-thin heatspreader that’s all about keeping things cool. This means your SSD won’t just last longer, but it’ll also keep performing at its best, even when you’re pushing it to the limit.

So, who’s this SSD for? If you’re a gamer who’s all about those instant load times, a tech lover always chasing the newest and best, or a content creator who needs fast and reliable data access, the VP4000 is speaking your language. It’s designed with your needs front and center.

The buzz is that this SSD will be hitting the market in 2024, and it’s set to shake things up in the storage world. As a gamer or content creator, you’re looking for gear that doesn’t just meet your needs but stays one step ahead. Keep an eye out for the release of the Viper Gaming SSD, because it’s poised to take your internal SSD experience to a whole new level.

Source: Patriot Memory



