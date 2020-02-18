BAHA camping shovel combines 21 tools

The development team at Binam have created a new multifunctional adventurer and camping shovel which combines not only 21 tools but offers 31 functions. Constructed from 440C Steel, Aluminum alloy 6063 and HRC50-52 within an economic design and functions designed for survival. The Baha shovel is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from $89 or roughly £69. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about all its functions and capabilities.

“Regardless of circumstances, you need to adapt to any situation…Welcome Baha. Folding Shovel Kit Pickax with Carrying Pouch Portable Tactical Army Spade Military Multitool for Outdoor Off Road Camping Hiking Backpacking Entrenching Digging Gardening Survival Vehicle Tool and much more..”

“What makes Baha special? It is designed to handle a wide variety of uses. It can improve your outdoor enjoyment or help you survive an emergency. An easy to use shovel, with multiple additional functions, it is a simple solution for those who are stuck in a precarious situation and supportive enough for those of you who meet any small obtsacle on the road. Survival kit is equipped with branded waterproof bag and case.”

Source : Kickstarter

