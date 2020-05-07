Handled camping pot handle, gripper and fuel canister recycling tool

Outdoor Element has returned to Kickstarter for their fifth project ringing the Handled camping pot gripper and fuel canister recycling tool to market. Early bird pledges are available from just $10 roughly 9 pounds and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during July 2020.

As always with Outdoor Element equipment the multifunctional camping pot handle is made from quality materials and is not only heat resistant but also weighs just 2.2 ounces. Outdoor Element explain a little more about the inspiration behind the latest Kickstarter project an outdoor equipment.

“We ran into a couple of issues with our camp kitchen. …we burned our hands with the traditionally attached handles and we also did not know what to do with our empty fuel canisters. Those canisters are considered hazardous even when they are empty. Technically you cannot just toss them in the trash or put them in the recycle tub! The gas needs to be fully evacuated and then holes must be punctured in the can walls before it can go to the recycle center. We went to work and created Handled…cause now, you have your camp kitchen handled. Be prepared. Don’t burn yourself with your camping pot handles anymore. Be responsible and properly prep your fuel canister for recycle or disposal. “

If you are looking for a handy outdoor utensil kit complete with cooking pots and space for two fuel canisters you may be interested in the “Whole Kitchen“.

– The Whole Kitchen! 2 hard-anodized aluminum pots, 2 silicone collapsible cups (80z), 1 Silicone bowl (12oz), 1 drawstring mesh carry bag

– Large Pot: 36oz (4.5 cups)/1064 mL. Conveniently holds a standard 8 oz fuel canisters. Volume measurements embossed on the side.

– Small Pot: 24oz (3 cups)/709 mL. Conveniently holds a standard 4 oz fuel canisters and our collapsible cups. Volume measurements embossed on the side

– Benefits of Hard Anozided: Durable, Non-Toxic, good for high heat, easy to clean/ dishwasher safe, scratch-resistant, distributes heat because it’s electrochemically bonded to the base aluminum material.

– Bowl and cups are BPA-free

“We are working closely with our manufacturing partners to ensure as much sustainability as possible. We will be using recycled paper board in our packaging and minimize the amount of plastic, if any at all. “

