Campster 2 ultimate lightweight, portable camp chair

If you are searching for a lightweight portable chair for camping or just enjoying the outdoors in comfort you might be interested in the new Campster 2 created by the design team at Mono+Mono based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the unique camp chair from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Campster 2 is the ultimate foldable camping chair: compact, lightweight, and easy to set up. This is why we think that Campster 2 is the best outdoor chair on the market. The C2 chair is the ultimate in portable comfort, unfolding in just 5 seconds. With our easy grab-n-pull system, setup is a breeze – all it takes is gravity and a tiny bit of muscle. Simply remove the strap and let the seat poles unfold from the quad-supported legs, giving each a gentle pull until they click into place.

“Our chair boasts a functional 1-piece design that can be folded down to the size of a 1.5ltr bottle, making it incredibly easy to transport and store without sacrificing comfort or quality. Whether you’re a rugged bush crafter, camper, or motorcyclist hitting the open road, choosing what equipment to pack for any wilderness excursion can be a challenge. With limited space and difficult choices between comfort and necessity, it’s easy to leave behind the important gear. “

Assuming that the Campster 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Campster 2 ultimate portable chair project peek the promotional video below.

Campster 2 camp chair

“Our compact and comfortable chair takes up no room, packs small, and allows you to sit in comfort for hours, no matter where your adventure takes you. The four sturdy legs, made with high-capacity Aluminium ensure a stable seat even in rough terrain. The strong Oxford 600D Ripstop nylon seat allows for years of wear and tear. Let your body sink comfortably into the seat lean back and enjoy. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ultimate portable chair, jump over to the official Campster 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals