Camouflaged Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo shown off on video

Porsche is working on a new version of its Taycan EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo and now Porsche has released a video of a camouflaged version of the car in action.

The video below gives us an idea of what the new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will look like, the car shown is heavily camouflaged, so it is not the final design.

“With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we wanted to offer a little bit more space, a little more flexibility and versatility,” he says from behind the wheel. “We developed a completely new roofline, fitted with roof rails, a more generous second row and bigger trunk, all to make a car that is perfect for an active lifestyle. A car that is perfect for both an urban environment and the countryside.”

It will be interesting to see what the new Taycan Cross Turismo is like when it is made official, you can find out more details over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

