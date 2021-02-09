Reveni Labs affordable camera spot meter

Photographers may be interested in a new affordable spot meter created by Matt Bechberger and the development team at Reveni Labs. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaigners already raised over $50,000 thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 29 days remaining. The extremely small photographic spot meter campaign was funded in under two hours and is now available to back.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $174 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Reveni Labs campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Reveni Labs spot meter project view the promotional video below.

“With the resurgence of modern film photography as an art form, the equipment needs of photographers is changing. A popular tool of the photographer is the spot meter, a light meter that uses precise optics to measure only a small portion of the subject area. This allows the photographer to take multiple optimized measurements and choose the best exposure for the scene and subject.”

“Vintage spot meters are in high demand with limited supply, and new spot meters command high prices as they are targeting the professional photographer market. Reveni Labs seeks to find the middle ground to provide a spot meter that meets the needs of modern film camera users, with a lower price point and relevant feature set.”

Key Features

Spot metering (~1.5 degree) 6”(15cm) circle at 20ft(6m)

Bright internal OLED display

Innovative two-eye aiming method

Simple controls and menu

Single, 2-spot average and Precision Method metering modes

Aperture or Shutter priority modes

Exposure compensation in 1/3 stops (-2 to +2 stop range)

2x Alkaline LR44 battery

Dimensions: 2.8″(71) L x 1.2″(30.5) W x 1.5″(38) H inches(mm)

Weight: ~35 grams (1.25 oz)

Enclosures, accessories, PCB population, packaging, assembly and shipping all in Canada. Some other components North America and globally sourced.

Technical Data

Shutter speed range: 1hr – 1/8000th sec in 1 stop increments

Aperture range – F0.7 – f1024 in 1 stop increments

Film ISO range – ISO 1 – ISO 12800, see “Setting Film ISO” for full list

EV Range – EV 2 to EV20 in 0.1EV increments (@ISO 100)

ISO range: 1, 3, 6, 12, 25, 50, 80, 100, 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800

“The Reveni Labs Spot Meter uses a novel approach to spot meter aiming. Instead of relying on a pass-through viewfinder system, the Reveni Labs Spot Meter uses a two-eye aiming method. One eye receives the data while the other eye observes the scene, and the brain combines the two into a virtual overlay in your mind. This drastically reduces the weight and size of the meter.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the spot meter, jump over to the official Reveni Labs crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

