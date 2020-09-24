RGKit Play modular wireless camera slider and motion control kit

Photographers searching for an easy way to add motion to their video, by moving the camera or animating objects, may be interested in a new movement kit pulled the RGKit Play. Complete with its own smartphone companion application, the RGKit Play is the “first-ever modular wireless motion control kit that allows creatives to add movement to their design and camera” say it’s creators.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about each component which can be combined in a variety of different ways. Earlybird pledges are available from $190 offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price of $260 which will take effect once the Kickstarter campaign comes to an end. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021 next year.

“RGKit Play is the first-ever modular wireless motion control kit that allows creatives to add movement to their design and camera. It is a kit of motors, corresponding accessories, light controllers, sensors and a phone app that drastically simplifies the process of creating mechanical motion. It is designed to provide creatives with a quick solution to transform their static ideas and add motion to their designs instantly. All you have to do is plug the modules to a power source, switch them on and they will automatically sense each other and connect to your phone. That’s really it! You don’t have to worry about wiring or setting up complex electronics.”

“You can orchestrate an entire sequence of movements and take a video like this in a remarkably short time. Because with all the complex electronics and coding out of the picture, all you will need to do is to set the sequence on RGKit App using the drag-and-drop interface, and there you have it. Sometimes you just want move your camera, other times you want to move your subject. But what about if you want to sync their movement together? RGKit Play let’s you do that. Added bonus: sync your camera and subject movement with your light. “

Source : Kickstarter

