Trexo Wheels unrestricted, portable tabletop camera slider from $399

Photographers in the market for a small portable, un-restrictive camera slider and tabletop dolly, may be interested in Trexo Wheels. The unique system comes complete with its own companion application and image processing system.

The Trexo Wheels camera slider can perform both linear and circular movements, and comes supplied with a shockproof hard case for safe transport during shoots. Early bird pledges are available from $399 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place for the end of 2020.

“On the Camera Path Mode, you can put several key points to create sophisticated camera movement with the help of the integrated Image Processing Technology. You can draw straight, curved lines and combine them for sophisticated paths. For a smooth and precise slide and dolly in/out shots, Trexo Wheels is a perfect solution. You can take advantage of the shallow depth of field for amazing visuals. With the repeatable movement, you can create visual effects easily.”

“With the help of a unique algorithm inside our application, system detects the TREXO WHEELS launch pad in the image then TREXO WHEELS App calculates scales of the image according to reference image. Now you are ready for amazing movements. With Trexo Wheels you can perform circular movement around the object you want. Just select the radius and the degrees you want to turn and enjoy the motion on it’s best. It’s also possible to loop the parallax motion for great interview shots. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals