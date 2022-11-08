Pro SMOOTH 5S camera phone gimbal €192

Smartphone, photographers and videographers, searching for a compact yet professional camera phone gimbal may be interested in the new Zhiyun SMOOTH 5S. Capable of providing up to 25 hours of filming on a single charge, when flat the gimbal can be fully charged in just two hours. Priced at €192 or £159 throughout Europe in the United Kingdom.

The SMOOTH 5S features three axis stabilisation and provides extra space between the axis tom provide a wider view at different shooting angles, offering photographers a more advanced version of the very popular SMOOTH 5.

“The wider axes of the Zhiyun SMOOTH 5S provide superfast switching between horizontal and vertical filming modes. These improved axes also provide even better support/control for the larger smartphones. For optimal control during filming, the SMOOTH 5S offers a large control wheel for smooth and quick adjustment of zoom position, focus, and choice of desired focal length. “

Camera phone gimbal features

Professional 3-axis stabilization for unique shooting angles

Magnetic steel motors with upgraded algorithm for smartphones with a large LCD

Wider phone clamp allows use of external lenses on smartphone while filming

Built-in powerful 300 lumens fill-in light (5000 K, 90+ CPI)

Extra-wide axes for superfast switching between horizontal and vertical filming modes

Large control wheel for smooth and quick adjustment of zoom position, focus, and choice of desired focal length

Support PD fast charging, charges the gimbal in just 2 hours

Energy-efficient and powerful battery provide up to 25 hours of filming time

Compatible with the Zhiyun ZY Cami, Pro Level and Filmic Pro app suitable for iOS and Android

“The magnetic steel motors have an upgraded algorithm, ensuring that phones with large LCD sizes can also be used. The wider phone clamp now also allows the use of external lenses on mobile phones. The Zhiyun SMOOTH 5S now has a powerful 300 lumens fill-in light, with a colour temperature of 5000 K (90+ CPI), built-in. In addition, as with the standard SMOOTH 5, it remains possible to connect two more external LED lights (optional accessory). “

“The new Zhiyun SMOOTH 5S will be available very soon in a dark grey and white version at Zhiyun dealers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Besides the standard set, a special Combo set is also available with a mini tripod, storage bag, LED light and VIP card as extras. The Zhiyun SMOOTH 5S Combi set has a recommended retail price of £209 / €251.99.”

Source : Zhiyun



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals