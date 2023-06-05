Capsule Pro motorised camera pan and tilt head

Photographers and videographers looking for a versatile yet professional way to control their camera for a wide variety of applications from time-lapse, multirole panoramas and 360° photography. Might be interested in the Capsule Pro recently launched on Indiegogo are now available to back with earlybird discounts available.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $319 or £257 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Time-lapse has always been one of the most compelling videos for anyone to watch. If there’s anything more appealing than time-lapse, it’s motion time-lapse. Now you can easily add Pan or Tilt motion to your time-lapse videos thanks to CAPSULE PRO, and even linear motion by combining it with MIOPS Slider. CAPSULE PRO is a great companion for time-lapse, panorama, 360-degree photography, and videography. It will impress you with its ease of installation and use, as well as its powerful features. It is now very easy to take motion shots, whether single-axis or multi-axis.”

camera Pan and Tilt head

“CAPSULE PRO is also ideal for panorama shots. Adjust the angle you want to shoot, whether single-axis or multi-axis, and let CAPSULE PRO do the rest. All you have to do is to combine the photos taken with great precision and create that unique photo.”

If the Capsule Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Capsule Pro camera pan and tilt head project preview the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the camera pan and tilt head, jump over to the official Capsule Pro crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



