DJI Air 2S camera drone launches from $999



This week drone manufacturer DJI has launches latest camera drone in the form of the DJI Air 2S, designed to provide users with a portable yet robust all-in-one solution, equipped with a “state-of-the-art camera upgrades and high-grade preprogrammed content creation tools.” The DJI Air 2S is the first drone of its size to capture 20-megapixel still images or video in 5.4K with a new one-inch sensor. DJI Air 2S’s 31 minutes of maximum flight time and four-way directional obstacle sensors let the pilot focus on the shot while the drone’s safety systems warn when obstacles are getting close.

“APAS 4.0 is the most advanced autopilot system on any DJI drone and when turned on, seamlessly maneuvers around objects autonomously. O3, DJI’s third iteration of OcuSync, brings the most reliable transmission technology in the drone market to this portable, foldable drone so users know their connection is stable. The upgraded FocusTrack mode includes a suite of programmed modes like Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 4.0 and Point of Interest 3.0 that easily mimic the focus, control and movement of a professional video operator.”

“Every creator remembers what it felt like to fly a drone for the first time, and they’ll feel the same sense of wonder and possibility when they first experience DJI Air 2S’s unparalleled mix of astonishing flight capability and gripping image quality,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director, DJI Europe. “DJI Air 2S is a wish list come to life for everyone who demands more from a drone, showcasing upgrades that truly elevate the system into a highly versatile drone. From content creators, to drone enthusiasts and travelers, we are confident that a lot of people will be excited about this drone.”

Source : DJI

