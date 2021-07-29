Callaway Silverado SC602 packs performance and utility

For a long time, the name Callaway was associated mostly with very high performance and expensive Corvettes. However, the company now tunes other vehicles as well, including the new Chevy Silverado pickup. Callaway has revealed the Chevrolet Silverado SC602 features a supercharger strapped to the engine producing 602 horsepower.

The supercharged V-8 also produces 560 pound-foot torque. With so much horsepower and torque underfoot, the truck can reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds. Callaway will work its magic on the Silverado Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country trucks featuring the 6.2-liter Chevrolet V-8.

The main upgrade for the truck is the Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger. The truck also gets other touches, including Callaway Carbon mid-covers under the hood, special grill bezel, quad-tip stainless steel dual-out exhaust, and custom wheels. In addition, buyers can choose 20 or 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels. The interior is also tweaked with special logos, anodized aluminum bits, and Alcantara touches. The truck is 50 state emissions compliant and retains both Callaway and GM warranties.

