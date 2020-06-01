Call of Duty Warzone duos mode arrives

Call of Duty: Warzone players will be pleased to know that its developers Infinity Ward have listened to feedback from its community and rolled out the most requested mode, in the form of Call of Duty: Warzone duos. “Warzone is a new, combat experience with up to 150 players from the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is free-to-play for everyone.” In Duos, you and your partner drop into Verdansk with Battle Royale rules.

“Call of Duty Warzone patch update 1.21 has just released and our resident battle royale fan, Ian Higton has been itching to try it out all day. Seems like a Call of Duty Warzone Update 1.21 gameplay stream is as good an excuse as any! Join Ian for 90 minutes of exciting solos action as he battles 149 other players for the chance to win a Warzone!”

“Duos is here for Warzone’s Battle Royale! It’s you and your duo against the world, as you gather loot, complete Contracts, and slay the competition while you avoid the circle collapse that is about to engulf Verdansk. Ready to fight? Grab your partner and prepare to drop into Battle Royale Duos in Warzone.

You can either bring a buddy into the Warzone, or squad up with a random player. Once your duo readies up, participates in the pre-game lobby, and drops into Verdansk safely, your mission is to outlast all the other rival pairs of Operators.

If your duo goes down, you can revive them before they bleed out and lose their loadout. Doing so will save them a trip to the Gulag, where they will fight in a 1v1 to earn their right back into the game.If they die in the Gulag, or perish when they return from it, you can still buy them back at a Buy Station.

While you loot and hunt around Verdansk, the circle collapse will limit the playable area, forcing squads to fight until only one remains. The last duo standing – even if only one of that squad is alive – wins the game.”

Source : CoD : Eurogamer

