Cadillac ESCALADE IQ EV unveiled

Cadillac has revealed its latest electric vehicle, the Cadillac ESCALADE IQ and this new SUV will come with a range of up to 450 miles, the car also comes with an updated design on the outside and the inside.

The new Cadillac ESCALADE comes with up to 750 horsepower and this new SUV features 785 lb-ft of torque, it has a 0 to 60 miles pwer hour time of under 5 seconds which is impressive for such a larger SUV.

Offering a Cadillac-estimated 450 miles of range1, the ESCALADE IQ elevates the driving experience with a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED display, available Super Cruise® driver assistance technology2, vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology with GM Energy’s available Ultium Home products, luxurious appointments with a bold interior and exterior design, no-compromise performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

“ESCALADE IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “This reimagining of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac’s all-electric future.”

“For more than 120 years, Cadillac’s bold innovative spirit has defined American luxury,” said Roth. “The ESCALADE IQ embodies this spirit in the most sophisticated form.”

You can find out more information about the new Cadillac ESCALADE IQ over at Cadillac at the link below, pricing for this new all-electric SUV starts at $130,000 in the USA.

