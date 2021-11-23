15-in-1 Cabless tangle proof charging cable with wireless charging pad and more

If you are searching for a convenient charging cable capable of charging all your devices, you may be interested in the new Cabless 15-in-1 charging cable offering up to 100 watts of power. The multifunctional charging cable allows you to charge all your devices from one cable removing the need to carry multiple adapters and cables, normally resulting in a tangled bird’s nest of wires in your bag or draw.

15-in-1 Cabless wired & wireless charging cable

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Technology is supposed to keep things simple. You use different gadgets for different purposes to make your life simpler. Yet, different devices with different charging cables and different ports make things really complicated when it’s time to charge them. That’s why we created CABLESS—a 15-in-1 Wired and Wireless Charging Cable that allows you to charge pretty much every device you have with only one cable. “

With the assumption that the Cabless crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Cabless multifunctional charging cable project view the promotional video below.

“Both ends of CABLESS feature a unique 2-in-1 design. In one end, you have a Type-C and a USB2.0 plug. In the other end, there’s a Type-C and an Apple lightning plug. There is also an option to support a Micro Jack plug. In other words, the unique design of CABLESS allows it to carry the exact plug that you need for almost any device, at any given time. “

“CABLESS features a high-strength data and power transfer wire cord that has a fixed shape and that has been carefully designed to never lose its extraordinary functionality. What is it? Basically, you can unfold the cable up to 2.5 meters to use it for wired fast charging. Once you’re done, you can allow the cable to curl back to its original position, when it’s ready to wirelessly power your phone or another device. You can use it repeatedly and it will never break or lose its elasticity and shape. It will never get entangled either—and you can take that to the bank!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the multifunctional charging cable, jump over to the official Cabless crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

