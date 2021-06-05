Lootbox charges all your devices keeping cables tidy

Efficiently charging all your family’s devices while trying to keep cable management to a minimum is almost an impossible task. To help charge anything from laptops to gaming consoles and controllers Delatite Studios has created Lootbox. A smart charger that allows you to hide all the unsightly cables yet still provide easy access to them for charging. Lootbox is also fitted with a key lock enabling parents to manage screen time if desired.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $188 or £139 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Lootbox campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Lootbox charging box project view the promotional video below.

“Sure, Lootbox is uber-good looking and will bring some neatness magic to your device charging areas. But Lootbox was designed for families. Sick of telling your kids to get off their phones and game consoles? Tired of device mess? Do you want quality time as a family, or just getting active outdoors? Yeah, we did too. COVID lockdown made it really hard.”

Easily charge up to 12 USB Devices and more. Lootbox can fit 4 laptops, and supports almost all 15 inch laptops fit with space for charging, you can even fit 17 inch Macbook Pro’s without charging. Lootbox also provide you with space for iPads, tablets, phones, gaming controllers, TV remotes and more.

“That’s why we made Lootbox. A smart, secure, multi-device charger, designed to help parents create healthier screen habits for their kids. Our prototype has been amazing for our families. No longer are our kids ransacking our house for the loot as it’s locked away, safely in one location. We have less arguments as they know when they get their time. Most importantly? We are a healthier, happier family.”

“With our strategically positioned cable clips, the inside remains neat and tidy creating quick and easy access to all of your devices. Please note for bulk we have designed integrated cable clips to ensure durability and cleaner aesthetics.We designed Lootbox with clever cable slots and a generous rear power opening so you can charge any device you want. This works perfectly for laptops or other devices requiring mains power.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the charging box, jump over to the official Lootbox crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals