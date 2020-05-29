Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen smartphones unveiled

HMD Global has launched three new smartphones in the US, the C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen.

The C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen will be available with Cricket Wireless in the US, all three devices have different specifications, all three handsets come with Android 10.

Nokia C5 Endi comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM in Deep Midnight Blue and it’s available at Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com for a suggested retail price of $169.99 from June 5, 2020.

Nokia C2 Tava comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Tempered Blue and it is available at Cricket Wireless retail stores and on CricketWireless.com for a suggested retail price of $109.99 from May 29, 2020.

Nokia C2 Tennen comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Steel and it is available at select National retail stores for a suggested retail price of $69.99 from June 15, 2020.

You can find out more information about the new C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen over at HMD Global at the link below.

Source HMD

