C-SMART portable android touchscreen display

C-Force have created a new portable android touch display aptly named the C-SMART and launched it via Kickstarter. The portable FHD display combines the benefits of both a multi-touch screen and an android TV into one truly smart portable display.

– Presentation—C-SMART makes it easy to share the screen with your customer or listener.

– Multitask—Efficient multitasking when you have the dual-screen working mode.

– Gaming—Smooth picture and friendly with the different game consoles.

– Photo editing—Beautifully detailed images for a captivating visual performance.

– Work out — Lightweight and portable design help you to watch and do together.

– Life style — Smart cover makes the display can stand in anywhere and let you enjoy your entertainment program when you doing your housework.

Source : Kickstarter

