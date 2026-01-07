Bye-Bye Battery Drain: Samsung Galaxy One UI 8.5 Beta 3 Finally Fixes Galaxy S25 Power Issues

Samsung has released the third beta update for its Galaxy S25 series, introducing One UI 8.5 Beta 3. This update, identified by a version ending in ZZA3, is over 1 GB in size and includes the latest January 1st security patch. It brings a range of improvements, including feature enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations. While the update addresses several user-reported issues, some challenges remain, signaling the need for further refinements in subsequent updates. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details about the new One UI 8.5 Beta 3 and its range of features.

Key Updates in One UI 8.5 Beta 3

The latest beta introduces several updates aimed at enhancing the user experience, particularly in the lock screen and widget editing interface. These changes are designed to improve usability and streamline interactions for Galaxy S25 users.

Lock Screen: The update introduces smoother transitions and enhanced blur effects, creating a more polished and visually appealing experience.

The update introduces smoother transitions and enhanced blur effects, creating a more polished and visually appealing experience. Widget Editing: A redesigned interface now features a more prominent search button, making it easier for users to navigate and customize widgets.

These enhancements reflect Samsung’s focus on delivering a refined and intuitive interface, making sure that users can interact with their devices more seamlessly.

Bug Fixes: Addressing User Feedback

Samsung has resolved several issues reported by users, improving the overall functionality and reliability of the Galaxy S25 series. The key fixes in this update include:

Phone App Favorites: Issues with accessing favorite contacts have been resolved, making sure smoother and more reliable functionality.

Issues with accessing favorite contacts have been resolved, making sure smoother and more reliable functionality. Now Briefing Display: Display glitches in the “Now Briefing” feature have been fixed, allowing it to operate as intended.

Display glitches in the “Now Briefing” feature have been fixed, allowing it to operate as intended. Gallery Live Effects: Screen lag when using live effects in the gallery has been eliminated, providing a smoother multimedia experience.

Screen lag when using live effects in the gallery has been eliminated, providing a smoother multimedia experience. Battery Drain: High power consumption caused by a specific app has been addressed, reducing battery drain and improving energy efficiency.

These fixes demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to addressing user concerns and enhancing the overall software experience.

Performance and Stability Improvements

Performance optimization is a central focus of One UI 8.5 Beta 3. The update enhances system stability, making sure smoother operation during multitasking and resource-intensive tasks. Users will notice improved consistency and reliability, particularly when running demanding applications or switching between multiple apps. These improvements make the Galaxy S25 series more efficient and capable of handling everyday tasks with ease.

Ongoing Challenges and Future Updates

Despite the progress made in this beta version, some issues remain unresolved. These include:

Widget Search Bar: Bugs in the search bar within the widget editing screen continue to affect usability, requiring further attention.

Bugs in the search bar within the widget editing screen continue to affect usability, requiring further attention. Google Play System Update: The system update remains stuck on November, highlighting a compatibility issue that needs to be addressed in future updates.

Samsung is expected to resolve these issues in the upcoming updates. Additionally, app updates optimized for One UI 8.5 are anticipated through the Galaxy Store, which should further enhance compatibility and functionality. These ongoing refinements will be critical in making sure a seamless and fully optimized user experience for Galaxy S25 users.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals