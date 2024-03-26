New Lenovo ThinkSmart business video conferencing solutions unveiled

Lenovo has unveiled two new products designed to enhance smart collaboration in meeting spaces, particularly for hybrid work environments offering business video conferencing solutions. These new additions aim to simplify the transformation of traditional meeting areas into managed video conferencing spaces compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Business video conferencing

For instance let’s imagine that you are in a meeting room, and you need to connect with your team – some are in the office, and others are working remotely. You want everyone to feel included and for the meeting to start without any technical hitches. Lenovo has recognized this need and has introduced two innovative products to make this a reality for hybrid workspaces.

ThinkSmart Tiny Kit

The ThinkSmart Tiny Kit is a compact device that works with Microsoft Teams Rooms to make video conferencing smoother. It includes a small computer module, the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 4, and a controller that lets you join meetings with just one touch. This means you can get your meetings started quickly, without fumbling with complicated settings. Plus, it’s going to get even better. Lenovo plans to release an additional piece, a USB HDMI Capture dongle, to enhance this kit further.

The ThinkSmart Tiny Kit is user-friendly, with features like the Front Row option that helps remote participants feel like they’re right there in the room with you. It also lets you connect different accessories to tailor your meeting space just the way you like it.

For those who manage technology in the office, Lenovo has included the ThinkSmart Manager console. This tool is a big help for setting up devices, keeping an eye on them, and fixing any issues that come up. It’s designed to make life easier for IT professionals and ensure that your meeting rooms are always ready to go.

ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock

The ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock, ThinkSmart Edition dock is all about making connections simple. It has a variety of ports, so you can plug in different devices, and it supports fast charging, so you don’t have to worry about your laptop battery dying during a meeting. It also updates itself automatically to keep the firmware current and includes a way to manage cables to keep your space tidy. This smart dock is flexible and works with many communication platforms, making it a great fit for any tech environment.

Lenovo has set the price for the ThinkSmart Tiny Kit at $949 and the ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock at $349. Both are expected to be available in the second half of 2024. These products represent a big step forward in technology for smart meeting rooms.

With these new offerings, Lenovo is addressing the challenges of hybrid workspaces. The company is focusing on creating solutions that are not only advanced but also easy to use and manage. These products are designed to improve the way we collaborate, making meetings more inclusive and efficient, whether participants are in the office or joining from afar. As hybrid work becomes more common, having the right tools to support effective communication and collaboration is crucial. Lenovo’s latest products are set to play a key role in shaping the future of our work environments.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals