Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and more

Sony Pictures has published a teaser trailer ahead of the release of the first trailer for the new Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt. Bullet Train tells the story of five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected.

As well as Brad Pitt the Bullet Train stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock. Bullet Train has been directed by David Leitch and the film is based on the book Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka.

Bullet Train will premiere in theatre screens worldwide on July 15, 2022.

Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt

When Sony releases the new trailer for the Bullet Train movie tomorrow we will publish the extended first look at the new film for your viewing pleasure.

“Join us for a truly unforgettable experience with a new way to travel: tranquil, comfortable, and fast.”

Sony has also released a new trailer for the upcoming Morbius film based on the Marvel character Dr. Michael Morbius the living vampire. The new superhero film stars Jared Leto as the lead character and premiers later this year.

Source : Sony Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals