Build a Local Directory Website Without Writing a Single Line of Code (No Code)

Have you ever found yourself endlessly scrolling through websites or social media, trying to piece together information that should be easy to find? Whether it’s searching for local events, niche communities, or specific services, the process can feel frustratingly scattered. That’s exactly the challenge Connor Finlayson faced as a runner in Canada, trying to track down races and running clubs in one convenient place. If you are looking for an easy way to create directory style websites with no code tools and a little AI magic. It’s definitely worth checking out the tutorial below.

Connor Finlayson walks you through how he built “The Running Directory,” a local business directory website, in just 48 hours using no-code tools. It’s a project born out of both passion and practicality, combining his love for running with the power of modern web development. Whether you’re a fellow runner, a small business owner, or someone with an idea for a community resource, this guide will show you how to create something functional, scalable, and surprisingly affordable.

Why Build a Local Directory?

Creating a local business directory website no longer requires advanced coding skills or a significant financial investment. With the rise of no-code tools, you can design a functional and scalable platform efficiently.

A local directory serves as a centralized hub for information, solving the problem of fragmented resources. For Canadian runners, finding local races and clubs often involves navigating multiple platforms or relying on word-of-mouth. “The Running Directory” addresses this issue by combining a passion for running with modern web development tools. The result is a resource that is both practical and easy to use, offering value to runners, event organizers, and the broader running community.

Building a directory like this can also provide long-term benefits, including fostering community engagement, creating networking opportunities, and even generating revenue through monetization strategies. Whether you’re a hobbyist or an entrepreneur, a local directory can be a meaningful and rewarding project.

Key Tools and Their Roles

The development of “The Running Directory” relied on a carefully selected combination of no-code tools, each contributing to the project’s success:

Webflow: Used to design the website and manage CMS collections for dynamic content, making sure a professional and responsive user interface.

Used to design the website and manage CMS collections for dynamic content, making sure a professional and responsive user interface. Relume Components: Pre-built design elements that accelerated the design process, saving valuable time.

Pre-built design elements that accelerated the design process, saving valuable time. Airtable: Functioned as the database for organizing and managing all directory data efficiently.

Functioned as the database for organizing and managing all directory data efficiently. Whalesync: Enabled seamless synchronization of data between Airtable and Webflow, reducing manual updates.

Enabled seamless synchronization of data between Airtable and Webflow, reducing manual updates. Finsweet CMS Filter: Provided advanced search and filtering capabilities, enhancing the user experience.

These tools worked in harmony to streamline the development process, allowing the project to be completed quickly without sacrificing quality or functionality.

Building a Local Directory Website No-Code Style

How the Website Is Structured

The website was designed with simplicity and usability as top priorities, featuring four main pages that cater to the needs of its users:

Homepage: Showcases featured races and clubs with a CMS slider for dynamic content, creating an engaging first impression.

Showcases featured races and clubs with a CMS slider for dynamic content, creating an engaging first impression. Listings Page: Displays all races and clubs with intuitive filtering options, making it easy for users to find relevant information.

Displays all races and clubs with intuitive filtering options, making it easy for users to find relevant information. Contact Page: Provides a way for users to get in touch or submit events for inclusion in the directory.

Webflow’s CMS collections were used to dynamically generate individual pages for races and clubs. This approach ensures the site can grow alongside its database, accommodating new entries without requiring significant redesigns.

Database Design and Setup

The Airtable database serves as the backbone of the directory, organizing and storing all the necessary data. Its structure was carefully planned to ensure efficiency and scalability:

Tables: Separate tables were created for races, running clubs, cities, and provinces, keeping the data well-organized.

Separate tables were created for races, running clubs, cities, and provinces, keeping the data well-organized. Fields: Fields were mapped between Airtable and Webflow CMS to enable seamless data integration and updates.

Fields were mapped between Airtable and Webflow CMS to enable seamless data integration and updates. Dynamic Labels: Calculated fields, such as countdowns (e.g., “10 days to go”), were added to enhance user engagement and provide real-time information.

This database setup ensures that the directory remains dynamic, easy to update, and capable of handling large amounts of data as it grows.

Collecting and Enriching Data

Data collection was a critical step in building the directory. Using Airtable Web Clipper, information was manually extracted from sources like Instagram and other online platforms. Once collected, the data was enriched with automated workflows. This process involved adding tags, descriptions, and other details to improve the directory’s searchability and overall user experience.

By focusing on high-quality data from the start, the directory was able to provide immediate value to its users. This approach also laid a strong foundation for future updates and expansions.

Advanced Search and Filtering Features

One of the standout features of “The Running Directory” is its robust search and filtering functionality. Powered by Finsweet CMS Filter, users can refine their searches based on specific criteria, including:

Distance

Day of the week

Tags such as trail, marathon, or beginner-friendly

These advanced features make it easier for users to find events that match their preferences, enhancing the overall usability of the platform. This functionality is particularly valuable for a niche audience like runners, who often have specific requirements when searching for events.

Development Timeline and Cost Breakdown

The project was completed in just 16 hours, divided into two focused 8-hour work sessions. By prioritizing the creation of a minimum viable product (MVP), the directory was launched quickly, with plans for future improvements based on user feedback.

The cost of building the directory was also kept manageable. Here’s a breakdown of the primary expenses:

Webflow CMS: $29/month

$29/month Airtable: $20/month

$20/month Whalesync: $50/month

$50/month Domain Registration: Approximately $10/year

These costs are reasonable, especially for a project with potential monetization opportunities and long-term value.

Monetization Opportunities

While the initial focus was on creating a functional and user-friendly directory, there are several monetization strategies to explore:

Offering services for runners, such as connecting them with physiotherapists or coaches.

Providing event promotion packages for race organizers to increase visibility.

Establishing affiliate marketing partnerships with running-related brands.

These strategies not only ensure the sustainability of the directory but also create additional value for its users and partners.

Tips for Building Your Own Directory

If you’re inspired to create your own directory, here are some practical tips to guide you:

Focus on collecting high-quality data to make your directory useful from the start.

Use no-code tools like Webflow and Airtable to save time and reduce complexity.

Use automation tools such as Whalesync to keep your data synchronized across platforms.

By following these steps, you can build a directory that is both functional and scalable, even without extensive technical expertise.

Building a Directory with No-Code Tools

Creating a local directory website using no-code tools is an efficient and accessible way to bring your ideas to life. By combining tools like Webflow, Airtable, and Whalesync, you can develop a platform that meets the needs of your target audience while staying within budget. Whether your focus is on running or another niche, this approach provides a clear and practical roadmap for turning your vision into reality. With careful planning and the right tools, you can launch a directory that delivers value and fosters community engagement.

