Build your own private home automation system using Yellow

If you are interested in building your very own local and private home automation system you may be interested in a new video created by Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling. Who talks you through creating your very own smart home hub and personal assistant using Yellow, previously known as the Amber home assistant.

Yellow is a small piece of hardware powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and equipped with a Zigbee module, Gigabit Ethernet connection and M.2 expansion slot. Home assistant has been under development for 8 years and is one of the most active-projects on Github for home automation and building your very own personal assistant. Yellow has been created to provide easy integration with over 1,000+ different devices and services. Enabling you to easily create powerful home automation systems as well as receive data on your homes energy usage.

The Yellow home automation system has been specifically designed to run locally allowing you to benefit from a completely private system without any large corporations tracking your data. Yellow is now available to preorder over on the Crowd Supply website and has already raised over $500,000 in funding thanks to over 3,000 backers.

Yellow home automation system

“A home is not static. As we grow as a person or expand our family, our homes evolve. What we buy today, should work tomorrow. With Home Assistant Yellow we have created a system that can be upgraded so it can keep up as you grow. At the heart of Home Assistant Yellow is the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. This plugs into the Home Assistant Yellow board and provides the brains. You can upgrade to a more powerful version of the Compute Module 4 at any time.”

Source : Crowd Supply

