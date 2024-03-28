How to make your own AI research assistant using your favorite LLM

If you are interested in having your very own personal research assistant that’s not only efficient but also AI-powered, capable of delivering industry-specific insights right when you need them. This article will guide you through the process of creating such an assistant, which can seamlessly integrate with your workflow and provide research findings via email, Slack, or social media at your preferred times. By leveraging the power of automation and artificial intelligence, you can streamline your research process and stay ahead of the curve in your field.

The system consists of three main components enabling you to automate the process and harness the power of artificial intelligence : Make, an automation platform that links various apps and services; Perplexity AI, an AI-driven search tool for finding pertinent information; and OpenAI’s ChatGPT API, which generates text based on your input. These platforms will work in tandem to form the foundation of your AI research assistant.

The Make automation service offers similar automation to Zapier and serves as the central hub, connecting Perplexity AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT API to create a seamless workflow. It allows you to set up automated scenarios that trigger searches, process results, and deliver insights on a schedule that suits your needs. Perplexity AI, with its advanced natural language processing capabilities, scours the web for relevant information based on your queries. It goes beyond simple keyword matching, understanding the context and intent behind your search to deliver more accurate and valuable results. OpenAI’s ChatGPT API takes the insights gathered by Perplexity AI and transforms them into coherent, easily digestible summaries tailored to your preferences.

Building an AI Research Assistant

To start on this journey, you’ll first need to secure accounts with Make, Perplexity AI, and OpenAI. Each service will provide you with an API key, a crucial piece of digital identification that enables you to make authenticated requests. With these keys in hand, you can begin the process of integrating Perplexity AI with Make.

This integration requires you to setup a connector, bridging the two platforms. The connector acts as a translator, allowing Make and Perplexity AI to communicate and exchange data seamlessly. Once connected, you’ll craft a scenario within Make that orchestrates the Perplexity AI connection and sets up chat completions, which are the tailored responses generated from your queries. Watch the tutorial below kindly created by Savvity to learn more about how to setup the connection between Make and your AI provider.

Crafting the perfect prompt is an art that requires careful consideration. A well-designed prompt will guide Perplexity AI to deliver the exact research you need, filtering out irrelevant information and focusing on the key insights that matter most to you. It’s essential to be clear, concise, and specific when creating your prompts to ensure the best possible results.

Customizing Your AI Research Assistant

After configuring your scenario, you’ll have the power to schedule the delivery of your research findings, such as receiving a weekly briefing every Monday morning. This allows you to stay on top of the latest developments in your field without having to manually conduct searches or sift through countless articles.

For those with more intricate requirements, custom-trained ChatGPT models are at your disposal. These specialized models can transform research into easily consumable formats for various platforms, such as generating social media posts, email newsletters, or even presentations. By fine-tuning the ChatGPT model to your specific needs, you can ensure that the insights delivered by your AI research assistant are tailored to your audience and communication style.

Simplifying the Setup Process

If the thought of setting up this system seems overwhelming, consider opting for a comprehensive bundle package. This package provides a pre-configured workflow, set prompts, and additional resources to simplify the process. It’s designed to help you get your AI research assistant up and running quickly, without the need for extensive technical knowledge or setup time.

However, it’s important to note that the bundle does not include free access to Make or Perplexity AI but rather facilitates a more structured setup. You’ll still need to acquire accounts and API keys for these services separately. The bundle simply provides a framework and guidance to streamline the integration process.

By following the outlined steps and leveraging the power of Make, Perplexity AI, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT API, you can create a bespoke AI-powered research assistant that automates the research process and delivers timely, relevant findings directly to you. This assistant will be a valuable asset, keeping you well-informed and competitive in your field. As you continue to refine your prompts and customize your setup, you’ll discover new ways to optimize your research workflow and uncover insights that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. Embrace the potential of AI and automation, and take your research game to the next level with your very own AI-powered research assistant.



