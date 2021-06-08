Bugatti Chiron Super Sport unveiled

Bugatti are launching a new version of their Chiron supercar, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, the car comes with a new aerodynamic shape at the rear and sides which is designed to improve performance.

The car has been designed with top speed in mind but also with both luxury and comfort, the car can be seen in the video below.

“With the Chiron Super Sport, we are following our long-standing tradition of combining top speed with absolute luxury,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “The Chiron Super Sport stands for increased comfort and elegance coupled with even greater performance and higher speeds. With this new creation, we established another distinct personality within the Chiron2 family. It is the essence of what we learned and developed in recent years – the ultimate grand tourer.” The Chiron Super Sport embodies a part of Bugatti’s broad spectrum of performance – a counterpart to the Chiron Pur Sport3, which was made for cornering and lateral agility.

You can find out more information about the new Chiron Super Sport over at Bugatti at the link below, the car will apparently retail for £2.75 million.

Source Bugatti

