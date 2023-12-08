Bugatti Chiron 57 One of One unveiled

Bugatti has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of their Chiron supercar, the Bugatti Chiron 57 One of One, and the car is inspired by the The bolted fin along its body really set the style for Bugatti’s latest designs. And it’s not just for the designers to admire – one buyer took it to the next level. She decided her first Bugatti, a Chiron Super Sport1, should be a nod to the classic Atlantic. That’s how the ’57 One of One’ came to be.” which is now nearly 90 years old.

The Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic has a bolted fin along its body and this inspired Bugatti’s latest designs. And it’s not just for the designers to admire – one buyer took it to the next level. She decided her first Bugatti, a Chiron Super Sport1, should be a nod to the classic Atlantic. That’s how the ’57 One of One’ came to be.

A wish for her very own Bugatti came true two decades later, when her husband – a Bugatti owner who shares the same passion and dedication to cars – surprised her for her 70th birthday with a personal invitation from Bugatti to come to Molsheim in France to configure her own Chiron Super Sport. With memories of that trip to Oxnard and a great deal of passion and excitement, she discovered the home of Bugatti for the first time. Jascha Straub, Lead Designer Sur Mesure at Bugatti, was on-hand to introduce her to the extraordinary history of the Château Saint Jean and the brand – the first part of a co-creation journey that would stretch over year.

“During her visit, when we passed a scale model of the Type 57 SC – the very first Atlantic and the exact one she had seen all those years ago – there was an immediate spark of recognition between us that this is the direction we should take. For years I have been idly dreaming of reinterpreting this icon, so I already had my own ideas of what I would do to honor the most elegant car ever designed. That meant that right away we could sit down and begin evolving the design, to realize her vision together,” said Straub. You can find out more information about the new Bugatti Chiron 57 One of One over at the Bugatti website at the link below, there are no details on how much the car cost. Source Bugatti



