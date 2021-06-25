British Grand Prix will have full capacity crowd at Silverstone

This years British Grand Prix will have a full capacity crowd of up to 140,000 people. The event will take part in the UK Government’s Event Research Programme (ERP). The event will take place at Silverstone.

This will be one of the largest events since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions in the UK, although anyone who attends will have to follow strict rules.

In order for race fans to attend the 2021 British Grand Prix. They will either need or have a negative lateral flow test 48 hours before the event starts. or they will have to provide proof that they have had both does the the vaccine. They will need to have had the second dose of the vaccine 14 days before the event starts.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula1 said:

“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday. I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone

and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

You can find out more details about the 2021 British Grand Prix over at the Formula 1 website at the link below. The event takes place between the 16th and 18th of July 2021.

Source & Image Credit: F1

