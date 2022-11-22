Brainstorming made easy with Milanote

This month the team responsible for creating the awesome Milanote creative collaboration platform, that allows you to create mood boards for brainstorming, and easily visualise your creative process. Have released a new update bringing with it a number of enhancements, tweaks and bug fixes as well as preparations for new features that will soon be rolling out to the platform. The main feature added in the latest update is the addition of a context menu shortcut to convert Columns into Boards.

Milanote offers a versatile way of collating all your creative thoughts, allowing you to quick brainstorm with others in your team and push your productivity to new levels. Milanote is available to use from your browser and also available as a downloadable app for Windows and macOS operating systems. “Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards.”

Milanote offers a free package that allows you to add up to 100 links images and thoughts as well as paid packages for professionals looking to collaborate and brainstorm their thought process and projects. Milanote is used by companies such as Adobe, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Uber and Nike and offers an easy-to-use interface that can be seen in the demonstration video below.

Source : Milanote





