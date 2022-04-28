Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day boat unveiled

Earlier we saw the new Brabus 900 SUV and now we have a new boat from Brabus, the Brabus Shadow 900 Deep Blue luxury day boat.

The new Brabus Shadow luxury day boat comes with 900 horsepower and it is powered by dual Mercury Marine 450R 4.6-litre V8 Four Stroke racing engines.

“An embodiment of timeless elegance and Brabus Marine’s quintessential rip-roaring power, the Deep Blue is bound to turn heads in the marina and on open water. The new edition stands out through an evocative colour scheme, inspired by the mysterious depths of the world’s oceans, and an ultra-comfortable new lounge option for enlarged social space. The premium BRABUS Platinum upholstery and intense blue carbon accents complement the boat’s striking deep blue hull and together create the ultimate signature look of this new edition,” said Jan-Erik Viitala, Axopar and BRABUS Marine founding partner.

Carrying on the legacy of the award winning BRABUS Shadow 900 range, this exclusive Signature Edition is equipped with a selection of premium features and details, ranging from its unmistakable Deep Blue paint scheme – a result of high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing processes – to smart and innovative space utilization. Customers can choose between a fully open aft option, an extensive wetbar package, a multi-storage package for the storage of adventure equipment and outdoor-lifestyle gear or the luxurious and supremely comfortable aft cabin with a ‘queen size’ sleeping accommodation.

