Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack SUV unveiled

Brabus has launched their latest version of the Mercedes G Wagon, the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack.

The Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack is based on the Mercedes AMG G 63 and it is powered by a twin-turbo V8.

The Brabus version comes with an impressive 800 horsepower and 1,000 NM of torque and the SUV gets a number of upgrades over the standard model.

This includes a new custom-designed suspension system, an upgraded engine, and more, it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.8 seconds which is impressive for an SUV this size.

The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP is the exclusive high-performance pickup in the range of BRABUS supercars. BRABUS is the largest manufacturer-independent automotive refinement specialist in the world and an accredited vehicle producer in the eyes of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg to boot. The SUPERBLACK edition now adds a variant of this all-terrain high-performance pickup that is solid black inside and out following the best tradition of the brand. A host of exposed-carbon elements adds sporty highlights. To make it abundantly clear what an extravagant supercar this pickup is, the 800 logos on the vehicle body and the BRABUS signet on the rear end appear on a white background. The signature stripes in the carbon radiator grille feature the identical contrasting color.

Source Brabus

