Brabus modifies the Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC

Brabus has announced that they are launching a modified version of the Mercedes EQC 400 4Matic and the car will get a number of upgrades.

The car will get an upgrade on its electric powertrain to 310 KW which is about 422 horsepower, it will also come with 830 Nm of torque.

In this case, peak torque right from the start increases from stock 760 Nm to 830 Nm (561 to 612 lb-ft). At the same time, peak output rises from 300 kW / 408 hp to 310 kW / 422 hp (402 to 416 hp). This results in significantly enhanced driving dynamics, which are reflected in the sprint time from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) being cut to just 4.9 seconds. The top speed remains limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).

When drive mode “E” is active in the Mercedes EQC, the BRABUS PowerXtra ELECTRIC upgrade offers “one pedal driving,” a feature often requested by drivers of electric vehicles. The SUV decelerates sharply when the driver just lifts off the accelerator pedal. This requires far less frequent use of the brakes in normal traffic and further increases the energy recovery rate.

