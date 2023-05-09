Brabus Masterpiece EV unveiled

Brabus has unveiled its latest high-end car, the Brabus Masterpiece which is based on the Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC+, the vehicle gets a range of updates over the standard car.

The Brabus Masterpiece is available with new 22-inch wheels and it is lower than the standard car, this is designed to improve driving dynamics and it also gets a range of other upgrades.

Sporty-elegant design in combination with maximal aerodynamic function has been one of the strong suits of BRABUS ever since the company was founded in 1977. The automotive refinement specialist earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records already back in 1985 when a Mercedes W 124 sedan with BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement kit achieved a drag coefficient of Cd = 0.26. What was a world record at the time is still a figure that few current cars achieve or beat today.

The BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement range for the current Mercedes EQS-Class follows this same tradition. It is produced from exposed carbon in a complex pre-preg process and offers a choice of glossy or matt sealed surface finish.

The BRABUS lip spoiler gives the front view of the EQS an even more distinctive profile. In addition, it also reduces drag and thanks to its raised flaps on the left and right at the bumper minimizes front-axle lift to boot. Measurements in the wind tunnel showed a reduction in lift by 100 percent, which also translates into further improved handling stability at high speeds.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus Masterpiece which is based on the Mercedes EQS 53 4MATIC+ over at the Brabus website at the link below, the car will start at €251,654 before taxes.

Source Brabus





