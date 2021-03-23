Brabus 92R is an electric city car

Brabus has launched its latest modified vehicle, the Brabus 92R which is an electric city car which comes with 92 horsepower.

The car comes with a limited top speed of 812 miles per hour and the battery will give you a range of up to 125 km or 78 miles.

BRABUS supercars all have one thing in common: they offer superior performance and thus an incomparable driving experience. This philosophy is also alive in the BRABUS 92R and with maximum environmental compatibility at that thanks to carbon-neutrality. To this end, the BRABUS engineers, technicians and programmers developed a performance upgrade for the electric powertrain of the smart EQ fortwo cabrio. The BRABUS PowerXtra performance upgrade for the three-phase synchronous motor consists of a newly tuned torque control system, new modules for the driving dynamics switch and accelerator pedal, and a special gateway. Optimal coordination of the individual components unleashes the reserves of this electric powertrain.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 92R electric city car over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

