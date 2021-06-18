900 horsepower Brabus 900 Rocket Edition goes for a spin with Shmee150 (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, the car is a limited to 25 units worldwide and it comes with a massive 900 horsepower.

This high powered SUV is based on the Mercedes G Wagon and it come with an extra 320 horsepower over the standard car.

Now we get to see this high powered SUV in action in anew video from Shmee150, lets find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video this is an absolutely crazy SUV and it should be considering how much it sets you back, pricing starts at €480,059 before taxes.

For performance the SUV has a top speed of 174 miles per hour (280 km/h) and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds. Those are the manufacturers quoted speeds, as we saw in the video the 0 to 62 time was slightly quicker than that, you can find out more details about the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition over at Brabus.

Let the deep baritone of the twin-turbocharged V8 amaze you as you fly over the horizon. The newly developed BRABUS stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled valves and integrated ROCKET Launch Ambience Light ensures the proper acoustics and looks while further perfecting power delivery by reducing the exhaust backpressure. Active sound management enables the driver to switch between an exceedingly throaty V8 sound in ‘Sport’ mode and a subtle whisper in ‘Coming Home’ mode at the touch of button.

Source & Image Credit: Shmee150

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals