BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP pickup unveiled

Brabus have unveiled their new BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP pickup which is based on the Mercedes AMG G 63 and the car comes with a twin turbo V8 engine that produces a massive 800 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The new BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP will be shown off at the Geneva Motor Show next month and it will be available as an exclusive limited edition.

The car comes with some impressive performance it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.8 seconds and and electronically limited top speed of 130 miles per hour.

The pickup body conversion represented a major challenge for the BRABUS development team. For example, in order to be able to mount a generously sized pickup bed behind the unchanged spacious passenger cabin of the G-Class, the wheelbase was extended by 50 centimeters (20 inches) for a start. The BRABUS engineers used state-of-the-art design and engineering software to run the calculations required for this. They developed a special module for the steel ladder-type frame of the off-roader to these specifications, which fully preserves the torsional rigidity and replaces the mounting points for the rear suspension. Length overall is 5.31 meters (17.4 feet), which is 68.9 centimeters (27.1 inches) more than a stock G 63 without spare wheel at the rear.

You can find out more details about this amazing 800 horsepower pickup truck over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

