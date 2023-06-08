Brabus has unveiled a new offroad supercar, the Brabus 800 4×4 Superblack and the car is based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4², it comes with a twin-turbo V8 that produces 800 horsepower and has a0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.6 seconds.

As this new Brabus 800 4×4 Superblack SUV has a high center of gravity the top speed of the car has been electronically limited to 130 miles per hour, you can see more details below.

Of course, maximum off-road capabilities were at the very top of the developers’ performance specifications for this BRABUS supercar. That is why the BRABUS engineers and designers chose the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² as the perfect basis for this special model. Its chassis with portal axles, which make extreme axle articulation possible, facilitates mastering even the most difficult terrain.



To give the BRABUS 800 4×4² SUPERBLACK even more spectacular looks and make it even more suitable for use far off paved roads at the same time, the engineers and designers of the automotive refinement specialist developed the BRABUS Package.



This also includes the tailor-made BRABUS front fascia, which was adapted to the extremely wide 4×4² fender flares by means of BRABUS exposed-carbon wheel arch trim. It features LED position markers integrated above and below the large side air intakes, and also has an integral skid plate made from carbon.



You can find out more details about the new Brabus 800 4×4 Superblack over at Brabus at the link below, price for the car starts at €672,955 before taxes.

Source Brabus



