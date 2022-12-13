Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones unveiled

Bowers and Wilkins and McLaren are launching some new headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones.

To celebrate the McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins partnership and the high-performance hybrid McLaren Artura supercar in which the two companies’ award-winning collaboration features, Bowers & Wilkins has created a specially-designed version of its Px8 wireless headphones, the Px8 McLaren Edition.

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has been responsible for the development of the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren’s supercars and hypercars.

One of the world’s most respected audio brands, Bowers & Wilkins is famed for pushing the boundaries of loudspeaker capability, with the goal of revealing as much of the original recording as possible – without ever changing or distorting that sound. This pursuit of perfection, instilled by founder John Bowers, is still evident today.

The partnership is built on firm technical foundations which has already been recognised for three iF design awards for the system integrations of Bowers & Wilkins in the McLaren Speedtail, McLaren GT, and most recently, the McLaren Artura.

The heart of the McLaren Edition Px8 is stellar performance with outstanding detail, resolution and spaciousness thanks to all-new bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, inspired by technology used in Bowers & Wilkins reference-quality loudspeakers.

The Carbon Cone drive units in the Px8 McLaren Edition are carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ears from every point across the surface of each driver, to produce a more immersive and highly accurate soundstage.

You can find out more information about the new B&W Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones over at McLaren at the link below.

Source McLaren





