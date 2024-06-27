Born for the Track: Aston Martin Valiant V12 Packs 745 PS

The Aston Martin Valiant V12 is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating pure driver’s cars. This ultra-exclusive, track-focused, road-legal special edition is a result of a personal commission by Formula One® driver Fernando Alonso. The Valiant V12 seamlessly blends the raw power of a 745PS 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 engine with the precision of a bespoke 6-speed manual transmission. The vehicle’s limited production run of just 38 units globally makes it a highly sought-after collector’s item among automotive enthusiasts.

Unparalleled Performance and Track Capabilities

Designed to deliver exceptional performance both on the track and on the road, the Aston Martin Valiant V12 features a bespoke chassis equipped with Multimatic ASV dampers and recalibrated electronics. These enhancements significantly improve the vehicle’s track capabilities, allowing drivers to push the limits of performance. The all-carbon fibre bodywork not only contributes to weight reduction but also optimizes aerodynamic efficiency by increasing downforce. The use of advanced materials such as magnesium, titanium, and 3D-printed components further emphasizes the Valiant V12’s lightweight construction, making it a true engineering marvel.

The Valiant V12’s braking system is equally impressive, featuring Carbon Ceramic brakes with dimensions of 410mm x 38mm at the front and 360mm x 32mm at the rear. These high-performance brakes provide exceptional stopping power and fade resistance, ensuring consistent performance even under the most demanding track conditions. The vehicle’s 21″ magnesium wheels, wrapped in 275/35 front and 325/30 rear tyres, offer superior grip and handling, allowing drivers to confidently tackle corners and straights alike.

Exclusive Interior and Customization Options

The interior of the Aston Martin Valiant V12 is a testament to the brand’s attention to detail and commitment to creating a driver-focused environment. The two-seat cockpit features Recaro Podium seats, which provide exceptional support and comfort during high-performance driving. Customers can choose between Alcantara or semi-aniline leather trim, allowing for a degree of personalization to suit individual preferences. The interior also incorporates a range of motorsport-inspired elements, such as a motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery, further emphasizing the vehicle’s track-focused nature.

Pricing and Public Debut

Given its exclusivity and advanced engineering, the Aston Martin Valiant V12 commands a premium price point. With all 38 units already fully allocated, the fortunate owners can expect their vehicles to be delivered starting in Q4 2024. The public will have the opportunity to witness the extraordinary Valiant V12 at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Fernando Alonso himself will showcase the vehicle’s capabilities.

A Showcase of Aston Martin’s High-Performance Lineup

The Aston Martin Valiant V12 is a testament to the brand’s rich history of creating high-performance vehicles that push the boundaries of automotive engineering. Enthusiasts interested in the Valiant V12 may also find appeal in other Aston Martin models, such as the Valkyrie, Vantage, and the upcoming mid-engine supercar, Valhalla. Each of these vehicles offers a unique combination of power, design, and innovative technology, ensuring that Aston Martin continues to captivate the hearts and minds of true driving connoisseurs around the world.

Source: Aston Martin



