Boom Boom! The World vs Boris Becker premiers on Apple TV April 7

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming new documentary series Boom Boom! The World vs Boris Becker which will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch in two parts with the first available on April 7, 2023. The rise and fall of Boris Becker has been well documented especially over the last few years after his incarceration for tax evasion.

Now Becker has taken to the screen once again to explain his side of the story. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Boris Becker documentary.

Boris Becker

“Triumph. Disaster. Everything in between. From the youngest ever Wimbledon champion at age 17, to a man convicted of fraud, the life of Boris Becker is anything but ordinary. Winning an epic 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, Becker’s rockstar lifestyle off the court hit headlines just as much as his victories.”

“This two part documentary series includes personal interviews with Becker, as well as an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing. Hear from those who knew him best featuring intimate conversations with immediate family and sit-downs with tennis stars like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.”

Source : Apple





