Boneworks VR update adds new time trial course, scenes and more

Game developers Stress Level Zero responsible for creating the Boneworks VR experimental physics VR adventure during which players use physical weapons tools and objects to fight across dangerous levels and explore “mysterious architecture”.

“BONEWORKS Is a narrative VR action adventure using advanced experimental physics mechanics. Dynamically navigate through environments, engage in physics heavy combat, and creatively approach puzzles with physics.”

Features of the new Boneworks VR update version 1.4 [REDACTED] include :

– Greatly Improved Hand Physics (Punching, Climbing, Swinging)

– New Sandbox Environments

– New Minigame – Time Trial course

– New Spawnable Gachapons

– New Firearm – p350 Handgun

– Adjustments, Bug Fixes, Performance increases

“Welcome to [REDACTED] life, today we’ve got an update straight from quarantine. For the past month we have been adjusting to work-from-home life while plugging away at Boneworks update 1.4, the [REDACTED] Update. To get started: new players will find the [redacted] level module in the museum by the reclamation bin, players who have claimed the museum sandbox already will have it already plugged in in the main menu.”

New Sandbox Scenes :

– [REDACTED] Chamber – Originally Test Chamber 04, this was an early experimental physics testing environment for BONEWORKS prototyping. You may be familiar with this environment from videos early on in development.

– HandgunBox – This new environment was built to showcase the new handgun balance features. You can find a CQB time trial course hidden in the depths of this dank MythOS chemical basement.

– Tuscany – Return to Tuscany Italy! A nostalgia trip for early VR enthusiasts, this environment pays tribute to the very first Oculus DK1 VR environment. Relax and enjoy the air, or spawn in sandbox objects and create chaos.

For more information on all the new tweets, features and improvements in the latest update dump over to the official Steam Boneworks store page.

Source : Steam

