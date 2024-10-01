Imagine a world where you can enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear sound quality, enhanced bass, and the freedom to move without being tethered by traditional headphones. Welcome to the future of audio with the Me-800 Foldable Bass-Enhanced Bone Conduction Headphones by Movengine. These groundbreaking headphones are designed to elevate your listening experience, whether you’re in a noisy environment, working out, or simply on the go.

Me-800 by Movengine

Key Takeaways Foldable design for enhanced portability

IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

Enhanced bass performance and superior sound quality

Integrated safety features like night running light and UV light cleaning

Bluetooth 5.2 with dual device connectivity

CVC dual-mic noise cancellation for clear calls

Lightweight and comfortable for extended wear

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $130 or £97 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Me-800 headphones is their foldable design. The hinged folding headband makes them incredibly portable, allowing you to easily stow them away in your bag or pocket. Plus, with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, these headphones are built to withstand the elements, making them perfect for outdoor activities and rigorous workouts. And if you’re always on the move, you’ll appreciate the quick charge capability—just 5 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of use, with a total standby time of 30 hours. Imagine being able to go for a run in the rain or hike through dusty trails without worrying about damaging your headphones.

Bone Conduction Headphones

Say goodbye to mediocre sound. The Me-800 headphones boast enhanced bass performance and a frequency response of 100Hz-15kHz, ensuring you hear every beat and note with stunning clarity. Thanks to the patented Ar Suspension® Air Suspension Structure, these headphones offer low distortion and high electromagnetic conversion efficiency, delivering superior sound quality that sets them apart from the competition. Whether you’re listening to the intricate details of a classical symphony or the deep bass of a hip-hop track, these headphones ensure an immersive audio experience.

Safety and hygiene are also top priorities with the Me-800 headphones. An integrated night running light ensures you’re visible during evening jogs, while the UV light cleaning feature in the charging case keeps your headphones germ-free. These thoughtful additions make the Me-800 headphones not just a pleasure to use, but also a smart choice for your health and safety. Imagine jogging at night with the peace of mind that you’re visible to others, or knowing that your headphones are clean and safe to use after every workout.

If the Movengine campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Movengine bone conduction headphones project analyze the promotional video below.

Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, powered by the Qualcomm 3040 chip. The Me-800 headphones support dual device connectivity, allowing you to switch between your phone and laptop with ease. Intuitive touch controls make it simple to manage your music and calls, so you can focus on what matters most. Imagine seamlessly transitioning from a conference call on your laptop to a music playlist on your phone without missing a beat.

Whether you’re in a bustling city or a noisy gym, the CVC dual-mic noise cancellation feature ensures your calls are crystal clear. This advanced technology filters out background noise, allowing you to communicate effectively no matter where you are. Imagine having a clear conversation with a friend or colleague even while you’re in a crowded café or a busy street.

With a rated power of 500mW and a maximum power of 1200mW, the Me-800 headphones deliver robust performance. Superior sound leakage control ensures your music stays private, so you can enjoy your tunes without disturbing those around you. Imagine listening to your favorite tracks at full volume without worrying about bothering your fellow commuters or colleagues.

Weighing in at just 33g, the Me-800 headphones are incredibly lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods. The hinged folding design not only enhances portability but also adds to the overall comfort, making these headphones a joy to use. Imagine wearing them for hours on end without experiencing any discomfort, whether you’re on a long flight or an extended workout session.

Elevate your audio experience with the Me-800 Foldable Bass-Enhanced Bone Conduction Headphones. Whether you’re an audiophile, an athlete, or someone who simply loves great sound, these headphones are designed to meet all your needs. Imagine a world where your audio experience is not just enhanced but transformed, providing you with unparalleled sound quality, convenience, and comfort.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the bone conduction headphones, jump over to the official Movengine crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

