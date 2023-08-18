FitMe advanced 3D body scanner and AI trainer

FitMe is revolutionizing the way individuals approach their health and wellness journey. With its advanced high-resolution imaging sensors, FitMe’s body scanner creates high-density 3D scans with over 900,000 depth points, boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate. Despite its advanced capabilities, FitMe is compact and portable, standing less than 8 inches tall and fitting seamlessly into any home environment.

The heart of FitMe’s operation is its A1 Computer, a powerhouse of processing that is less than 4 inches wide. Equipped with a 6-core processor and 4GB of RAM, it securely processes private 3D scan data in less than a minute. This allows users to measure body fat percentage from the comfort of their own homes, providing actionable, personalized feedback. Early bird contribution levels are now available for the creative project from roughly $119 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We realized that there are a lot of products on the market that allow us to track the input of our fitness routines (calories burned, miles run, macros consumed), but very few products on the market allow us to track the output of our fitness routines intelligently. In addition, current solutions do not provide any actionable feedback to optimize fitness routines and better achieve these fitness goals.”

The FitMe A1 Trainer takes this data and uses it to create a personalized workout and nutrition plan, tailored to the user’s needs throughout their fitness journey. Users can input their availability, current equipment, and fitness goals, and FitMe will create a custom fitness schedule optimized to reach those goals.

Advanced body scanner

FitMe’s all-in-one fitness app is a comprehensive tool for achieving fitness goals. It includes fitness plans, workout logs, and nutrition advice, all optimized by the A1 Trainer for the user’s specific health goals. With its polished nickel stand and slim modern design, FitMe is not only a powerful fitness tool but also a stylish addition to any home.

FitMe’s state-of-the-art A1 computer vision technology is a game-changer in the fitness industry. It computes depth and point clouds, segments individual body parts, performs pose estimation, takes accurate measurements, and compiles all of this data into a user-friendly report.

Assuming that the FitMe funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the FitMe advanced 3D body scanner project peek the promotional video below.

FitMe’s workout plan establishes practical exercise objectives, determining the most effective sets, weights, and reps for each activity. This ensures that users are challenged, yet the plan is tailored to attain their goals safely, preventing burnout and injury along the way. Nu”trition also plays a vital role in achieving fitness goals. FitMe provides daily nutrition targets that are easy to monitor, ensuring that users meet their muscle mass, body fat percentage, and fitness goals.

FitMe’s advanced body scanner and AI trainer is a comprehensive, user-friendly solution for anyone looking to take control of their fitness journey. With its advanced technology and personalized approach, FitMe is set to redefine the way we approach fitness and health. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the advanced 3D body scanner, jump over to the official FitMe crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals